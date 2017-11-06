654 Providence PL SW

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool dog park

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse dog park parking pool bbq/grill garage pet friendly

Beautifully renovated 3 story town-house. - Beautifully renovated 3 story town-house.

Bedroom and full bathroom on 1st floor.

Attached 1 car garage.

Main level upstairs flooring is tile and hardwood.

Updated kitchen w/ balcony & wooded view.

Living room with fireplace & 1/2 bath.

Bathrooms upgraded w/ water flow efficiency commodes.

Master bedroom w/separate garden tub & shower.

Amenities include swimming pool, basketball court, clubhouse, pergola w/ grills & a dog park.

Nearby is the Cascade Driving Range, Cascade Springs Nature Preserve, restaurants, grocery stores and an easy drive to ATL airport.



Apply Today

Call for more details



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5112470)