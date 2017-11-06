654 Providence PL SW

Amenities
Beautifully renovated 3 story town-house.
Bedroom and full bathroom on 1st floor.
Attached 1 car garage.
Main level upstairs flooring is tile and hardwood.
Updated kitchen w/ balcony & wooded view.
Living room with fireplace & 1/2 bath.
Bathrooms upgraded w/ water flow efficiency commodes.
Master bedroom w/separate garden tub & shower.
Amenities include swimming pool, basketball court, clubhouse, pergola w/ grills & a dog park.
Nearby is the Cascade Driving Range, Cascade Springs Nature Preserve, restaurants, grocery stores and an easy drive to ATL airport.
No Pets Allowed
