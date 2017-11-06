All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

654 Providence PL SW

654 Providence Pl SW · No Longer Available
Location

654 Providence Pl SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Mays

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated 3 story town-house. - Beautifully renovated 3 story town-house.
Bedroom and full bathroom on 1st floor.
Attached 1 car garage.
Main level upstairs flooring is tile and hardwood.
Updated kitchen w/ balcony & wooded view.
Living room with fireplace & 1/2 bath.
Bathrooms upgraded w/ water flow efficiency commodes.
Master bedroom w/separate garden tub & shower.
Amenities include swimming pool, basketball court, clubhouse, pergola w/ grills & a dog park.
Nearby is the Cascade Driving Range, Cascade Springs Nature Preserve, restaurants, grocery stores and an easy drive to ATL airport.

Apply Today
Call for more details

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5112470)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 654 Providence PL SW have any available units?
654 Providence PL SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 654 Providence PL SW have?
Some of 654 Providence PL SW's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 654 Providence PL SW currently offering any rent specials?
654 Providence PL SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 654 Providence PL SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 654 Providence PL SW is pet friendly.
Does 654 Providence PL SW offer parking?
Yes, 654 Providence PL SW offers parking.
Does 654 Providence PL SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 654 Providence PL SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 654 Providence PL SW have a pool?
Yes, 654 Providence PL SW has a pool.
Does 654 Providence PL SW have accessible units?
No, 654 Providence PL SW does not have accessible units.
Does 654 Providence PL SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 654 Providence PL SW does not have units with dishwashers.
