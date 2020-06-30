653 Park Village Drive NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Move-in ready smart-enabled townhome in excellent location, walkable to Atlanta BeltLine, shops, restaurants and bars. Newly renovated includes 3 beds 2.5 baths, formal dining, living room with fireplace. Kitchen features new granite counters, stainless steel appliances, new fridge. Spacious bedrooms, renovated bathroom. Hardwood floors, new light fixtures and fresh paint throughout. Connected smart lights, entry, garage, thermostat and security system all mobile controlled. Private terrace. Secure garage. New roof. Small community with active HOA. Convenient to