Atlanta, GA
653 Park Village Drive NE
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:52 PM

653 Park Village Drive NE

653 Park Village Dr NE · No Longer Available
Location

653 Park Village Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
Poncey-Highland

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move-in ready smart-enabled townhome in excellent location, walkable to Atlanta BeltLine, shops, restaurants and bars. Newly renovated includes 3 beds 2.5 baths, formal dining, living room with fireplace. Kitchen features new granite counters, stainless steel appliances, new fridge. Spacious bedrooms, renovated bathroom. Hardwood floors, new light fixtures and fresh paint throughout. Connected smart lights, entry, garage, thermostat and security system all mobile controlled. Private terrace. Secure garage. New roof. Small community with active HOA. Convenient to

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 653 Park Village Drive NE have any available units?
653 Park Village Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 653 Park Village Drive NE have?
Some of 653 Park Village Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 653 Park Village Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
653 Park Village Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 653 Park Village Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 653 Park Village Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 653 Park Village Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 653 Park Village Drive NE offers parking.
Does 653 Park Village Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 653 Park Village Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 653 Park Village Drive NE have a pool?
No, 653 Park Village Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 653 Park Village Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 653 Park Village Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 653 Park Village Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 653 Park Village Drive NE has units with dishwashers.

