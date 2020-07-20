653 N Highland Avenue NE

Amenities
Perfect location in Poncey Highlands. 1 block off Ponce on quiet Blue Ridge Ave. 1920s brick blding reflects the charm of the era. Easy access to Midtown, Ponce City Market, Beltline, parks, shopping, restaurants & more! This condo has historic character of hrdwds, crown molding, original doors/hardware, renovated kitchen w/granite and SS appls and updated bath. Private front and back entrances (no hallways). Washer/dryer, security sys and all window blinds remain. Did we mention 3 GREAT closets? Call to listen to recorded message with all the details (property #65).