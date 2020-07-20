653 N Highland Avenue NE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Perfect location in Poncey Highlands. 1 block off Ponce on quiet Blue Ridge Ave. 1920s brick blding reflects the charm of the era. Easy access to Midtown, Ponce City Market, Beltline, parks, shopping, restaurants & more! This condo has historic character of hrdwds, crown molding, original doors/hardware, renovated kitchen w/granite and SS appls and updated bath. Private front and back entrances (no hallways). Washer/dryer, security sys and all window blinds remain. Did we mention 3 GREAT closets? Call to listen to recorded message with all the details (property #65).