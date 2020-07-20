All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 23 2019 at 6:13 AM

653 N Highland Avenue NE

653 North Highland Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

653 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Poncey-Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Perfect location in Poncey Highlands. 1 block off Ponce on quiet Blue Ridge Ave. 1920s brick blding reflects the charm of the era. Easy access to Midtown, Ponce City Market, Beltline, parks, shopping, restaurants & more! This condo has historic character of hrdwds, crown molding, original doors/hardware, renovated kitchen w/granite and SS appls and updated bath. Private front and back entrances (no hallways). Washer/dryer, security sys and all window blinds remain. Did we mention 3 GREAT closets? Call to listen to recorded message with all the details (property #65).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 653 N Highland Avenue NE have any available units?
653 N Highland Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 653 N Highland Avenue NE have?
Some of 653 N Highland Avenue NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 653 N Highland Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
653 N Highland Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 653 N Highland Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 653 N Highland Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 653 N Highland Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 653 N Highland Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 653 N Highland Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 653 N Highland Avenue NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 653 N Highland Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 653 N Highland Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 653 N Highland Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 653 N Highland Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 653 N Highland Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 653 N Highland Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
