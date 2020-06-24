Rent Calculator
649 Gillette Avenue Southwest
649 Gillette Avenue Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
649 Gillette Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Adair Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Over 1400 square feet of living space on a single level with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths.
Great Location minutes to Downtown, Mercedes Benz Stadium, the Airport and more.....
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 649 Gillette Avenue Southwest have any available units?
649 Gillette Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 649 Gillette Avenue Southwest have?
Some of 649 Gillette Avenue Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 649 Gillette Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
649 Gillette Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 649 Gillette Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 649 Gillette Avenue Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 649 Gillette Avenue Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 649 Gillette Avenue Southwest offers parking.
Does 649 Gillette Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 649 Gillette Avenue Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 649 Gillette Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 649 Gillette Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 649 Gillette Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 649 Gillette Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 649 Gillette Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 649 Gillette Avenue Southwest has units with dishwashers.
