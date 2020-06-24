649 Gillette Avenue Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Over 1400 square feet of living space on a single level with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths.

Great Location minutes to Downtown, Mercedes Benz Stadium, the Airport and more.....