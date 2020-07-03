Beautiful Loft great for Actors, Students or local employees needing a place in Atlanta. Convenient to work, entertainment and colleges! A well kept furnished Loft with beautiful furniture and decor! Email contact is preferred.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 644 SW Wells St have any available units?
644 SW Wells St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 644 SW Wells St have?
Some of 644 SW Wells St's amenities include dishwasher, microwave, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 644 SW Wells St currently offering any rent specials?
644 SW Wells St is not currently offering any rent specials.