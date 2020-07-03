All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 644 SW Wells St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
644 SW Wells St
Last updated August 7 2019 at 11:06 PM

644 SW Wells St

644 Wells St SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

644 Wells St SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
Adair Park

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful Loft great for Actors, Students or local employees needing a place in Atlanta. Convenient to work, entertainment and colleges! A well kept furnished Loft with beautiful furniture and decor! Email contact is preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 644 SW Wells St have any available units?
644 SW Wells St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 644 SW Wells St have?
Some of 644 SW Wells St's amenities include dishwasher, microwave, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 644 SW Wells St currently offering any rent specials?
644 SW Wells St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 644 SW Wells St pet-friendly?
No, 644 SW Wells St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 644 SW Wells St offer parking?
No, 644 SW Wells St does not offer parking.
Does 644 SW Wells St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 644 SW Wells St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 644 SW Wells St have a pool?
No, 644 SW Wells St does not have a pool.
Does 644 SW Wells St have accessible units?
No, 644 SW Wells St does not have accessible units.
Does 644 SW Wells St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 644 SW Wells St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Life at Marketplace
3390 Fairburn Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Tuscany at Lindbergh
600 Garson Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Bishop
5901 Peachtree Dunwoody Road
Atlanta, GA 30328
Hanover Midtown
888 Juniper Street Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Atlantic Ashford
3716 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Vesta Bouldercrest
26 Bouldercrest Ln
Atlanta, GA 30316
Collier Ridge
100 Noble Creek Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30327
Arts Center Tower
1270 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus