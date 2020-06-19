642 Providence Place SW

Amenities
Gorgeous end unit town-home located in gated community w/pool, playground, clubhouse & more! Bedroom & full bathroom on basement level. Hardwood floors on main level features great room, chef's kitchen, breakfast room & bar & guest bathroom. Spacious master suite w/ his & her closets, dual vanities & tub/shower combo. Additional bdrm w/walk in closet & full bath on upper level. 2 car garage & rear patio great for grilling. Brand new carpet & freshly painted. Must have 600+ credit score & 2 yr lease required. No Housing Choice Vouchers or Section 8. No pets.