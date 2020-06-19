All apartments in Atlanta
642 Providence Place SW
Last updated May 24 2020 at 9:10 PM

642 Providence Place SW

642 Providence Place · (404) 604-3100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

642 Providence Place, Atlanta, GA 30331
Mays

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1555 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous end unit town-home located in gated community w/pool, playground, clubhouse & more! Bedroom & full bathroom on basement level. Hardwood floors on main level features great room, chef's kitchen, breakfast room & bar & guest bathroom. Spacious master suite w/ his & her closets, dual vanities & tub/shower combo. Additional bdrm w/walk in closet & full bath on upper level. 2 car garage & rear patio great for grilling. Brand new carpet & freshly painted. Must have 600+ credit score & 2 yr lease required. No Housing Choice Vouchers or Section 8. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 642 Providence Place SW have any available units?
642 Providence Place SW has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 642 Providence Place SW have?
Some of 642 Providence Place SW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 642 Providence Place SW currently offering any rent specials?
642 Providence Place SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 642 Providence Place SW pet-friendly?
No, 642 Providence Place SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 642 Providence Place SW offer parking?
Yes, 642 Providence Place SW does offer parking.
Does 642 Providence Place SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 642 Providence Place SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 642 Providence Place SW have a pool?
Yes, 642 Providence Place SW has a pool.
Does 642 Providence Place SW have accessible units?
No, 642 Providence Place SW does not have accessible units.
Does 642 Providence Place SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 642 Providence Place SW has units with dishwashers.
