641 Jones Avenue Northwest - 8

2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath APARTMENT This is a nice, quiet apartment complex. TOTAL ELETRIC. It is within blocks of the new stadium. Close to public transportation. It is minutes away from world of Coca-Cola and downtown area.; Hardwood floors, unit is upstairs.New windows have been put in to keep energy cost low. NO PETS ALLOWED! No washer-dryer connections, NO laundry on site.

