641 Jones Avenue Northwest - 8
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

641 Jones Avenue Northwest - 8

641 Jones Avenue Northwest · (770) 406-6614
Location

641 Jones Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
English Avenue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath APARTMENT This is a nice, quiet apartment complex. TOTAL ELETRIC. It is within blocks of the new stadium. Close to public transportation. It is minutes away from world of Coca-Cola and downtown area.; Hardwood floors, unit is upstairs.New windows have been put in to keep energy cost low. NO PETS ALLOWED! No washer-dryer connections, NO laundry on site.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 641 Jones Avenue Northwest - 8 have any available units?
641 Jones Avenue Northwest - 8 has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 641 Jones Avenue Northwest - 8 have?
Some of 641 Jones Avenue Northwest - 8's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 641 Jones Avenue Northwest - 8 currently offering any rent specials?
641 Jones Avenue Northwest - 8 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 641 Jones Avenue Northwest - 8 pet-friendly?
No, 641 Jones Avenue Northwest - 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 641 Jones Avenue Northwest - 8 offer parking?
Yes, 641 Jones Avenue Northwest - 8 does offer parking.
Does 641 Jones Avenue Northwest - 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 641 Jones Avenue Northwest - 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 641 Jones Avenue Northwest - 8 have a pool?
No, 641 Jones Avenue Northwest - 8 does not have a pool.
Does 641 Jones Avenue Northwest - 8 have accessible units?
No, 641 Jones Avenue Northwest - 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 641 Jones Avenue Northwest - 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 641 Jones Avenue Northwest - 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
