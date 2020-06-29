640 Glen Iris Drive NE

Amenities

Enjoy the best of "in town living" including walking to the Beltline for dining, shopping! Open floorplan with amazing daylight, clever layout w/abundant storage overlooking beautiful greenspace! Upgrades incld custom window treatments, high-end lighting. Gallery leads to Cafe Style dining area opening to gourmet kitchen w/high-end SS appliances, granite counters, glass door opening to private balcony. Spacious bedroom accommodates king-size bed, custom fitted walk in closet, tiled bath, oversized shower. Gated community w/covered parking, swimming pool, bike storage.