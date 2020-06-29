All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 11 2020 at 1:57 AM

640 Glen Iris Drive NE

640 Glen Iris Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

640 Glen Iris Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308
Old Fourth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bike storage
Enjoy the best of "in town living" including walking to the Beltline for dining, shopping! Open floorplan with amazing daylight, clever layout w/abundant storage overlooking beautiful greenspace! Upgrades incld custom window treatments, high-end lighting. Gallery leads to Cafe Style dining area opening to gourmet kitchen w/high-end SS appliances, granite counters, glass door opening to private balcony. Spacious bedroom accommodates king-size bed, custom fitted walk in closet, tiled bath, oversized shower. Gated community w/covered parking, swimming pool, bike storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 Glen Iris Drive NE have any available units?
640 Glen Iris Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 640 Glen Iris Drive NE have?
Some of 640 Glen Iris Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 640 Glen Iris Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
640 Glen Iris Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 Glen Iris Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 640 Glen Iris Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 640 Glen Iris Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 640 Glen Iris Drive NE offers parking.
Does 640 Glen Iris Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 640 Glen Iris Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 Glen Iris Drive NE have a pool?
Yes, 640 Glen Iris Drive NE has a pool.
Does 640 Glen Iris Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 640 Glen Iris Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 640 Glen Iris Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 640 Glen Iris Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
