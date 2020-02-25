Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 636 Woods Drive NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
636 Woods Drive NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
636 Woods Drive NW
636 Woods Drive Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
636 Woods Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Center Hill
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Lovely 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home Intown Living -
Welcome Home!
Spacious Floor Plan
Lovely Kitchen
Fresh Paint
Large Bedrooms
Hardwoods in Formal Dining Room
Tile Bath
Trey Ceiling
Call today to book your showing!
Apply Now at www.onesourceatlanta.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4695589)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 636 Woods Drive NW have any available units?
636 Woods Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 636 Woods Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
636 Woods Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 Woods Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 636 Woods Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 636 Woods Drive NW offer parking?
No, 636 Woods Drive NW does not offer parking.
Does 636 Woods Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 636 Woods Drive NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 Woods Drive NW have a pool?
No, 636 Woods Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 636 Woods Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 636 Woods Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 636 Woods Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 636 Woods Drive NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 636 Woods Drive NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 636 Woods Drive NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Arium Westside
1000 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Montage Embry Hills
1000 Montage Way
Atlanta, GA 30341
Alturas Embry Hills
3544 Old Chamblee Tucker Rd
Atlanta, GA 30340
Osprey
980 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Walton Lakes
4687 Camp Creek Parkway
Atlanta, GA 30331
Aspire Westside
900 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Generation Atlanta
369 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30313
Entra West End
451 Lee Street Southwest
Atlanta, GA 30310
Similar Pages
Atlanta 1 Bedrooms
Atlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Midtown
Old Fourth Ward
North Buckhead
Lindbergh Morosgo
Home Park
Grant Park
Virginia Highland
Morningside Lenox Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Morehouse College
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus