Atlanta, GA
636 Federal Terrace SE Unit B
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

636 Federal Terrace SE Unit B

636 Federal Terrace Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

636 Federal Terrace Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Benteen Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Atlanta Apartment on Quiet Corner Lot - Duplex with 1 Br and 1Ba. Fenced yard. Quiet street. CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! Washer and dryer. This will not last!!

(RLNE5246698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 636 Federal Terrace SE Unit B have any available units?
636 Federal Terrace SE Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 636 Federal Terrace SE Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
636 Federal Terrace SE Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 Federal Terrace SE Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 636 Federal Terrace SE Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 636 Federal Terrace SE Unit B offer parking?
No, 636 Federal Terrace SE Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 636 Federal Terrace SE Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 636 Federal Terrace SE Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 Federal Terrace SE Unit B have a pool?
No, 636 Federal Terrace SE Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 636 Federal Terrace SE Unit B have accessible units?
No, 636 Federal Terrace SE Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 636 Federal Terrace SE Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 636 Federal Terrace SE Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 636 Federal Terrace SE Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 636 Federal Terrace SE Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.

