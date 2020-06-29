Rent Calculator
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
636 Federal Terrace SE Unit B
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM
636 Federal Terrace SE Unit B
636 Federal Terrace Southeast
·
No Longer Available
636 Federal Terrace Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Benteen Park
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Atlanta Apartment on Quiet Corner Lot - Duplex with 1 Br and 1Ba. Fenced yard. Quiet street. CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! Washer and dryer. This will not last!!
(RLNE5246698)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Does 636 Federal Terrace SE Unit B have any available units?
636 Federal Terrace SE Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 636 Federal Terrace SE Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
636 Federal Terrace SE Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 Federal Terrace SE Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 636 Federal Terrace SE Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 636 Federal Terrace SE Unit B offer parking?
No, 636 Federal Terrace SE Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 636 Federal Terrace SE Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 636 Federal Terrace SE Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 Federal Terrace SE Unit B have a pool?
No, 636 Federal Terrace SE Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 636 Federal Terrace SE Unit B have accessible units?
No, 636 Federal Terrace SE Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 636 Federal Terrace SE Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 636 Federal Terrace SE Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 636 Federal Terrace SE Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 636 Federal Terrace SE Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
