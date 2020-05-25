Rent Calculator
Atlanta, GA
634 Stokeswood Avenue SE
634 Stokeswood Avenue SE
634 Stokeswood Avenue Southeast
Report This Listing
634 Stokeswood Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
East Atlanta
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 634 Stokeswood Avenue SE have any available units?
634 Stokeswood Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 634 Stokeswood Avenue SE have?
Some of 634 Stokeswood Avenue SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 634 Stokeswood Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
634 Stokeswood Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 634 Stokeswood Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 634 Stokeswood Avenue SE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 634 Stokeswood Avenue SE offer parking?
No, 634 Stokeswood Avenue SE does not offer parking.
Does 634 Stokeswood Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 634 Stokeswood Avenue SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 634 Stokeswood Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 634 Stokeswood Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 634 Stokeswood Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 634 Stokeswood Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 634 Stokeswood Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 634 Stokeswood Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
