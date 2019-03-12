633 Broadview Place

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL MODERN BUCKHEAD 3-STORY TOWNHOUSE, nearly NEW! Easy access to 85/400. Walk to Lindbergh Marta station (only 2 blocks), Target, grocery, post office, Starbucks, shopping/restaurants. Open concept living w/ modern bathrooms/kitchen (quartz counters), combo dining/living + high ceilings. Refrigerator & top floor washer/dryer included. 1st level room - library/office/guest rm. Beautiful hardwoods on both 1st/2nd levels. Loads of natural light. Ride/bike PATH400 greenspace. Unit is NON-SMOKING. VIDEO TOUR https://youtu.be/LdLNGjH7UJI **AVAIL mid-January MOVE IN**