629 Brownlee Road Southwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

629 Brownlee Road Southwest

629 Brownlee Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

629 Brownlee Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
West Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Atlanta, Ga. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,832 sq ft of living space. Features include vinyl and hardwood flooring, a kitchen with black appliances, 2 car garage, private back patio, and more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 Brownlee Road Southwest have any available units?
629 Brownlee Road Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 629 Brownlee Road Southwest have?
Some of 629 Brownlee Road Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 Brownlee Road Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
629 Brownlee Road Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 Brownlee Road Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 629 Brownlee Road Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 629 Brownlee Road Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 629 Brownlee Road Southwest does offer parking.
Does 629 Brownlee Road Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 629 Brownlee Road Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 Brownlee Road Southwest have a pool?
No, 629 Brownlee Road Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 629 Brownlee Road Southwest have accessible units?
No, 629 Brownlee Road Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 629 Brownlee Road Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 629 Brownlee Road Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
