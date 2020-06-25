All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:06 AM

623 Killian Street SE

623 Killian Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

623 Killian Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Grant Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Another great FULLY FURNISHED LISTING from Above The Line Properties. This charming 3 bed / 2 bath home in Grant Park is offered for $4,500/month (based on 6 month lease). Stunning kitchen; unbelievable counter space, stainless steel appliances, 5 burner range. Fenced-in backyard to grill on wonderful back deck. Located in Historic Grant Park, this home is close to film studios south of Atlanta, including Mailing Avenue, Tyler Perry, and Screen Gems and is walking distance to Grant Park & Zoo Atlanta.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 Killian Street SE have any available units?
623 Killian Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 623 Killian Street SE have?
Some of 623 Killian Street SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 623 Killian Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
623 Killian Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 Killian Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 623 Killian Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 623 Killian Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 623 Killian Street SE offers parking.
Does 623 Killian Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 623 Killian Street SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 Killian Street SE have a pool?
No, 623 Killian Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 623 Killian Street SE have accessible units?
No, 623 Killian Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 623 Killian Street SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 623 Killian Street SE has units with dishwashers.
