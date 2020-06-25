623 Killian Street SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Another great FULLY FURNISHED LISTING from Above The Line Properties. This charming 3 bed / 2 bath home in Grant Park is offered for $4,500/month (based on 6 month lease). Stunning kitchen; unbelievable counter space, stainless steel appliances, 5 burner range. Fenced-in backyard to grill on wonderful back deck. Located in Historic Grant Park, this home is close to film studios south of Atlanta, including Mailing Avenue, Tyler Perry, and Screen Gems and is walking distance to Grant Park & Zoo Atlanta.