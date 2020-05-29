All apartments in Atlanta
623 Cherokee Avenue SE

623 Cherokee Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

623 Cherokee Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Grant Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0dddfa7066 ----
Turn of Century home circa 1906 located in heart of Grant Park.With a history rich in character,11 ft ceilings,grand entryhall,unparalleled square footage,fenced level front & rear yard,hardwood floors & two original fireplaces,hard to find private rear parking with secured driveway,large master suite,spacious open kitchen with island and keeping room/breakfast area, separate living room & dining room.Abundant attic storage.Enjoy seasonal views of 360 acre park across the street-walk to nearby retail, Zoo Atlanta, Cyclorama,& Marta.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 Cherokee Avenue SE have any available units?
623 Cherokee Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 623 Cherokee Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
623 Cherokee Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 Cherokee Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 623 Cherokee Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 623 Cherokee Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 623 Cherokee Avenue SE offers parking.
Does 623 Cherokee Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 623 Cherokee Avenue SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 Cherokee Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 623 Cherokee Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 623 Cherokee Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 623 Cherokee Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 623 Cherokee Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 623 Cherokee Avenue SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 623 Cherokee Avenue SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 623 Cherokee Avenue SE does not have units with air conditioning.

