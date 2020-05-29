623 Cherokee Avenue SE

Amenities

Turn of Century home circa 1906 located in heart of Grant Park.With a history rich in character,11 ft ceilings,grand entryhall,unparalleled square footage,fenced level front & rear yard,hardwood floors & two original fireplaces,hard to find private rear parking with secured driveway,large master suite,spacious open kitchen with island and keeping room/breakfast area, separate living room & dining room.Abundant attic storage.Enjoy seasonal views of 360 acre park across the street-walk to nearby retail, Zoo Atlanta, Cyclorama,& Marta.