623 Broadview Place NE
623 Broadview Place NE

623 Broadview Pl NE · No Longer Available
Location

623 Broadview Pl NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
Lindbergh - Morosgo

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
Newer construction - Alluring tri-level townhome. 1st level has finished room (office/den) with 9'ceilings and front door access. Main floor has sleek open kitchen with oversized breakfast bar and breakfast area open to great room plus half bath. Upstairs hallway has full-size stack washer/dryer closet and linen closet. Master bedroom with his and hers closets. Master bath features beautiful shower with classy tile and seat, and oversized vanity with stone top. Walk to Lindbergh Marta Station. Photos are of model townhome, there may be slight differences in finishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 Broadview Place NE have any available units?
623 Broadview Place NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 623 Broadview Place NE have?
Some of 623 Broadview Place NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 623 Broadview Place NE currently offering any rent specials?
623 Broadview Place NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 Broadview Place NE pet-friendly?
No, 623 Broadview Place NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 623 Broadview Place NE offer parking?
Yes, 623 Broadview Place NE offers parking.
Does 623 Broadview Place NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 623 Broadview Place NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 Broadview Place NE have a pool?
No, 623 Broadview Place NE does not have a pool.
Does 623 Broadview Place NE have accessible units?
No, 623 Broadview Place NE does not have accessible units.
Does 623 Broadview Place NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 623 Broadview Place NE has units with dishwashers.
