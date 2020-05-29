623 Broadview Place NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Newer construction - Alluring tri-level townhome. 1st level has finished room (office/den) with 9'ceilings and front door access. Main floor has sleek open kitchen with oversized breakfast bar and breakfast area open to great room plus half bath. Upstairs hallway has full-size stack washer/dryer closet and linen closet. Master bedroom with his and hers closets. Master bath features beautiful shower with classy tile and seat, and oversized vanity with stone top. Walk to Lindbergh Marta Station. Photos are of model townhome, there may be slight differences in finishes.