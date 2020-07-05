All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

619 Channing Dr

619 Channing Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

619 Channing Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Channing Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Leased

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 Channing Dr have any available units?
619 Channing Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 619 Channing Dr have?
Some of 619 Channing Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 Channing Dr currently offering any rent specials?
619 Channing Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 Channing Dr pet-friendly?
No, 619 Channing Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 619 Channing Dr offer parking?
Yes, 619 Channing Dr offers parking.
Does 619 Channing Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 619 Channing Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 Channing Dr have a pool?
No, 619 Channing Dr does not have a pool.
Does 619 Channing Dr have accessible units?
No, 619 Channing Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 619 Channing Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 619 Channing Dr has units with dishwashers.

