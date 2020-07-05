Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 619 Channing Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
619 Channing Dr
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
619 Channing Dr
619 Channing Drive Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
619 Channing Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Channing Valley
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Leased
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 619 Channing Dr have any available units?
619 Channing Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 619 Channing Dr have?
Some of 619 Channing Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 619 Channing Dr currently offering any rent specials?
619 Channing Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 Channing Dr pet-friendly?
No, 619 Channing Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 619 Channing Dr offer parking?
Yes, 619 Channing Dr offers parking.
Does 619 Channing Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 619 Channing Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 Channing Dr have a pool?
No, 619 Channing Dr does not have a pool.
Does 619 Channing Dr have accessible units?
No, 619 Channing Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 619 Channing Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 619 Channing Dr has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ascent Midtown
1400 West Peachtree Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
Modera Midtown
95 8th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Arium Westside
1000 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
AMLI 3464
3464 Roxboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
AMLI Ponce Park
641 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Skyhouse South
100 6th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Highland View Apartments
784 Ponce de Leon Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Westside Heights
903 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Similar Pages
Atlanta 1 Bedrooms
Atlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Midtown
Old Fourth Ward
North Buckhead
Lindbergh Morosgo
Home Park
Grant Park
Virginia Highland
Morningside Lenox Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Morehouse College
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus