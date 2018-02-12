Rent Calculator
615 Parsons St SW
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM
1 of 1
615 Parsons St SW
615 Parsons Street Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
615 Parsons Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Atlanta University Center
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
AU Student Housing (individual room rental) - Property Id: 111399
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/111399
Property Id 111399
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5588789)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 615 Parsons St SW have any available units?
615 Parsons St SW doesn't have any available units at this time.
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 615 Parsons St SW have?
Some of 615 Parsons St SW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 615 Parsons St SW currently offering any rent specials?
615 Parsons St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 Parsons St SW pet-friendly?
No, 615 Parsons St SW is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 615 Parsons St SW offer parking?
No, 615 Parsons St SW does not offer parking.
Does 615 Parsons St SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 615 Parsons St SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 Parsons St SW have a pool?
No, 615 Parsons St SW does not have a pool.
Does 615 Parsons St SW have accessible units?
No, 615 Parsons St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 615 Parsons St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 Parsons St SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Decatur, GA
