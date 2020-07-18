All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:50 PM

613 Summit North Drive Northeast

613 Summit North Drive · (678) 616-2599
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

613 Summit North Drive, Atlanta, GA 30324
Lindbergh - Morosgo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
tennis court
cats allowed
Your home features a roommate floor plan with each bedroom complete with a full bath on opposite ends of the condo. The condo includes a sunroom off of the family room complete with a fireplace. A dining room, kitchen, and laundry room complete the beautiful unit in the heart of Buckhead. (Atlanta).

Your new home is in a gated swim/tennis community, convenient to restaurants, shopping, and GA-400, conveniently located in Buckhead off Sidney Marcus Rd

Video Tour

Residents Benefit Package
Included with ALL lease agreements under PowerHouse Property Management is the Resident Benefits Package. These features are included for an additional $20.00 per month.

1) No Additional Charges for All Rental Payment Options to Include In-Person, ACH, or Check.
Benefit: No charge for ACH rent payment through your tenant portal. * This applies if ACH rent payments are scheduled as recurring for the term of the lease.

2) Tenant Portal for Payment Options, Electronic Tenant Statements and storage of electronic documents.
Benefit: Free access to our Tenant Portal to submit maintenance requests, pay online using all included payment options to include the automatic ACH option, and access to electronic statements.

3) Maintenance (Work Request) Portal
Benefit: Tenants have the ability to submit work requests directly to our staff via your on-line maintenance portal. You will have the ability to upload photos to the portal and chat directly with our vendors

4) 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.
Benefit: Reach a live person after hours for emergency maintenance concerns.

5) Filter Delivery
Benefit: Receive MERV-8 high quality filters delivered to your home quarterly. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs and ensures a healthy home environment.

6) Utility Assistance
Benefit: Free service to help initiate your utilities. Includes free assistance with Electric, Gas, Water, Cable & Internet provided by Citizens Home Solutions.

7) Live Chat
Benefit: Access to our staff through the PowerHouse Property Management website

8) One Time Returned Payment Fee Forgiveness. ($50.00)
Benefit: PowerHouse Property Management will grant a one-time waiver of a returned ACH or Check payment fee.

9) Waiver of late fee (one time) and if you pay the rent no later than the 8th of the month
Benefit: Waive a late fee one time during your tenancy

Frequently Asked Questions
Pet Restrictions: Small dog only, No aggressive breed dogs
Smoking: No smoking in any of our units
Hold Fee: Reservation fee equal to one month's rent
Lease Length: One year lease
============================================

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (678) 636-9098 select extension 103.

Please Note: All of our homes are Non-Smoking

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN & MAINTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $59 per occupant application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at http://www.renterspowerhouse.com/application

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

PowerHouse Property Management, LLC is a licensed Real Estate Brokerage firm.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 Summit North Drive Northeast have any available units?
613 Summit North Drive Northeast has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 613 Summit North Drive Northeast have?
Some of 613 Summit North Drive Northeast's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 Summit North Drive Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
613 Summit North Drive Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 Summit North Drive Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 613 Summit North Drive Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 613 Summit North Drive Northeast offer parking?
No, 613 Summit North Drive Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 613 Summit North Drive Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 613 Summit North Drive Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 Summit North Drive Northeast have a pool?
Yes, 613 Summit North Drive Northeast has a pool.
Does 613 Summit North Drive Northeast have accessible units?
No, 613 Summit North Drive Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 613 Summit North Drive Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 613 Summit North Drive Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
