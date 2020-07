613 Pelham Road NE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

BEAUTIFUL INTOWN HOME WITH CLOSE PROXIMITY TO RESTAURANTS,SHOPPING AND MORE. LOCATED BETWEEN ANSLEY PARK AND MORNINGSIDE. MAIN LEVEL OF OF THIS CHARMING HOME WITH LARGE LIV/GREAT ROOM W/FIREPLACE AND BUILTINS,SPACIOUS DINING, AND RENOVATED GOURMET KITCHEN WITH ALL THE BELLS & WHISTLES. MASTER BEDROOM ON THE MAIN AND SECOND BEDROOM CURRENTLY USED AS A DEN. LARGE BONUS AREA WITH LAUNDRY ROOM AND 1/2 BATH OPEN TO A TREMENDOUS REAR DECK WITH CITY VIEWS. LOTS OF PARKING AVAILABLE.JUST AROUND THE CORNER FROM PIEDMONT PK, BELTLINE, SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS. NEW STAINLESS APPL.