Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
600 Woodward Avenue SE
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:05 PM
1 of 9
600 Woodward Avenue SE
600 Woodward Avenue Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
600 Woodward Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Grant Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3f7e064069 ----
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 600 Woodward Avenue SE have any available units?
600 Woodward Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 600 Woodward Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
600 Woodward Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Woodward Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 600 Woodward Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 600 Woodward Avenue SE offer parking?
No, 600 Woodward Avenue SE does not offer parking.
Does 600 Woodward Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 Woodward Avenue SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Woodward Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 600 Woodward Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 600 Woodward Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 600 Woodward Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Woodward Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 Woodward Avenue SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 600 Woodward Avenue SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 Woodward Avenue SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
