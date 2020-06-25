600 Morrow Lane SW

Amenities

Beautiful, spacious,electric, 3-level condo in SW Atlanta. Smoke/ pet free home is freshly painted throughout. Open kitchen that leads to deck overlooking common ground and a small portion of the community. Hardwood flooring in foyer and kitchen area, granite countertops, 2-car garage, washer/dryer in unit, unfinished basement for storage, and a Newly installed 3.5 Goodman heating/air system. HOA fees are included in the Rental price Tenant is responsible for all utilities. No Section 8 please. Must have 650 or higher Credit Score.