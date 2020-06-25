All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 17 2019 at 2:15 PM

600 Morrow Lane SW

600 Morrow Ln SW · No Longer Available
Location

600 Morrow Ln SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Mays

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful, spacious,electric, 3-level condo in SW Atlanta. Smoke/ pet free home is freshly painted throughout. Open kitchen that leads to deck overlooking common ground and a small portion of the community. Hardwood flooring in foyer and kitchen area, granite countertops, 2-car garage, washer/dryer in unit, unfinished basement for storage, and a Newly installed 3.5 Goodman heating/air system. HOA fees are included in the Rental price Tenant is responsible for all utilities. No Section 8 please. Must have 650 or higher Credit Score.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Morrow Lane SW have any available units?
600 Morrow Lane SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 Morrow Lane SW have?
Some of 600 Morrow Lane SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Morrow Lane SW currently offering any rent specials?
600 Morrow Lane SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Morrow Lane SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 600 Morrow Lane SW is pet friendly.
Does 600 Morrow Lane SW offer parking?
Yes, 600 Morrow Lane SW offers parking.
Does 600 Morrow Lane SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 Morrow Lane SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Morrow Lane SW have a pool?
No, 600 Morrow Lane SW does not have a pool.
Does 600 Morrow Lane SW have accessible units?
No, 600 Morrow Lane SW does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Morrow Lane SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 Morrow Lane SW does not have units with dishwashers.
