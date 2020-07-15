All apartments in Atlanta
60 Chaumont Square NW

60 Chaumont Square Northwest · (404) 664-2474
Location

60 Chaumont Square Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30327
Cross Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1346 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
Incredible rental opportunity in Cross Creek! Brand new renovations in this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit make this spacious home a perfect 10. The large additional sunroom overlooks the golf course (18 hole par 3 with low fees for residents) and offers so much additional flex space. Cross Creek is a hidden gem in Buckhead with multiple pools, tennis, gym, a bar/restaurant onsite and zoned for top ranked schools. Gated and convenient to I-75/85, downtown, midtown and Buckhead. Water/Sewer are included in the price- This won't last long. Small pets are negotiable!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Chaumont Square NW have any available units?
60 Chaumont Square NW has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 60 Chaumont Square NW have?
Some of 60 Chaumont Square NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 Chaumont Square NW currently offering any rent specials?
60 Chaumont Square NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Chaumont Square NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 60 Chaumont Square NW is pet friendly.
Does 60 Chaumont Square NW offer parking?
No, 60 Chaumont Square NW does not offer parking.
Does 60 Chaumont Square NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 60 Chaumont Square NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Chaumont Square NW have a pool?
Yes, 60 Chaumont Square NW has a pool.
Does 60 Chaumont Square NW have accessible units?
No, 60 Chaumont Square NW does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Chaumont Square NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 Chaumont Square NW has units with dishwashers.
