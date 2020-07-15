60 Chaumont Square NW

Amenities
Incredible rental opportunity in Cross Creek! Brand new renovations in this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit make this spacious home a perfect 10. The large additional sunroom overlooks the golf course (18 hole par 3 with low fees for residents) and offers so much additional flex space. Cross Creek is a hidden gem in Buckhead with multiple pools, tennis, gym, a bar/restaurant onsite and zoned for top ranked schools. Gated and convenient to I-75/85, downtown, midtown and Buckhead. Water/Sewer are included in the price- This won't last long. Small pets are negotiable!