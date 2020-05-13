Rent Calculator
59 Honour Ave
Last updated May 6 2019 at 10:06 PM
1 of 13
59 Honour Ave
59 Honour Avenue Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
59 Honour Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30305
South Tuxedo Park
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Property has been leased
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Does 59 Honour Ave have any available units?
59 Honour Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 59 Honour Ave have?
Some of 59 Honour Ave's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 59 Honour Ave currently offering any rent specials?
59 Honour Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Honour Ave pet-friendly?
No, 59 Honour Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 59 Honour Ave offer parking?
Yes, 59 Honour Ave offers parking.
Does 59 Honour Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59 Honour Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Honour Ave have a pool?
Yes, 59 Honour Ave has a pool.
Does 59 Honour Ave have accessible units?
No, 59 Honour Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Honour Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 59 Honour Ave has units with dishwashers.
