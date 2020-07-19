585 McWilliams Road

Amenities

TWO STORY TOWNHOME FOR RENT NEAR BROWN'S MILL GOLF COURSE. HOME FEATURES AN OPEN FLOORPLAN WITH FIREPLACE IN THE LIVING ROOM UNIT LOCATED IN A QUIET CORNER OF THE PARK AT BROWN'S MILL COMMUNITY - COVERED FRONT PORCH ENTRY & BACKYARD PATIO ADJACENT TO LARGE AND FUNCTIONAL BACKYARD - ALL BEDROOMS LOCATED UPSTAIRS. MASTER BEDROOM WITH SITTING ROOM. Sorry No Section 8.



Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now



**** This home is not listed on Craigslist if offered anything less then the price listed it's a SCAM. This home is Professionally Managed by Jilot Real Estate***

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.