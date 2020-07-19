All apartments in Atlanta
585 McWilliams Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

585 McWilliams Road

585 Mc Williams Rd SE · No Longer Available
Location

585 Mc Williams Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30315
Browns Mill Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
TWO STORY TOWNHOME FOR RENT NEAR BROWN'S MILL GOLF COURSE. HOME FEATURES AN OPEN FLOORPLAN WITH FIREPLACE IN THE LIVING ROOM UNIT LOCATED IN A QUIET CORNER OF THE PARK AT BROWN'S MILL COMMUNITY - COVERED FRONT PORCH ENTRY & BACKYARD PATIO ADJACENT TO LARGE AND FUNCTIONAL BACKYARD - ALL BEDROOMS LOCATED UPSTAIRS. MASTER BEDROOM WITH SITTING ROOM. Sorry No Section 8.

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now

**** This home is not listed on Craigslist if offered anything less then the price listed it's a SCAM. This home is Professionally Managed by Jilot Real Estate***
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 585 McWilliams Road have any available units?
585 McWilliams Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 585 McWilliams Road currently offering any rent specials?
585 McWilliams Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 585 McWilliams Road pet-friendly?
No, 585 McWilliams Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 585 McWilliams Road offer parking?
No, 585 McWilliams Road does not offer parking.
Does 585 McWilliams Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 585 McWilliams Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 585 McWilliams Road have a pool?
No, 585 McWilliams Road does not have a pool.
Does 585 McWilliams Road have accessible units?
No, 585 McWilliams Road does not have accessible units.
Does 585 McWilliams Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 585 McWilliams Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 585 McWilliams Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 585 McWilliams Road does not have units with air conditioning.
