Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
585 McWilliams Rd SE
Last updated September 11 2019 at 10:20 PM

585 McWilliams Rd SE

585 Mcwilliams Road SE · No Longer Available
Location

585 Mcwilliams Road SE, Atlanta, GA 30315
Lakewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Absolutely charming townhome turnkey available for move in today! Featuring gorgeous hardwood flooring and large windows throughout, the home offers an abundance of natural light and a welcoming environment to all who enter. The lovely open-concept kitchen allows you to cook and move about with ease, while you visit with friends and family in the next room over. Offering TWO master bedrooms, each with private attached bathrooms, the floorplan is the ideal setup for roommates or family members that value privacy. Relax outdoors on the concrete walkout patio, separated from neighbors by wooden privacy fence for your comfort, a great place to barbecue with friends. Schedule your exclusive home tour today before this one slips through your fingers!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 585 McWilliams Rd SE have any available units?
585 McWilliams Rd SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 585 McWilliams Rd SE have?
Some of 585 McWilliams Rd SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 585 McWilliams Rd SE currently offering any rent specials?
585 McWilliams Rd SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 585 McWilliams Rd SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 585 McWilliams Rd SE is pet friendly.
Does 585 McWilliams Rd SE offer parking?
No, 585 McWilliams Rd SE does not offer parking.
Does 585 McWilliams Rd SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 585 McWilliams Rd SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 585 McWilliams Rd SE have a pool?
No, 585 McWilliams Rd SE does not have a pool.
Does 585 McWilliams Rd SE have accessible units?
No, 585 McWilliams Rd SE does not have accessible units.
Does 585 McWilliams Rd SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 585 McWilliams Rd SE does not have units with dishwashers.

