585 McWilliams Rd SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly bbq/grill

Absolutely charming townhome turnkey available for move in today! Featuring gorgeous hardwood flooring and large windows throughout, the home offers an abundance of natural light and a welcoming environment to all who enter. The lovely open-concept kitchen allows you to cook and move about with ease, while you visit with friends and family in the next room over. Offering TWO master bedrooms, each with private attached bathrooms, the floorplan is the ideal setup for roommates or family members that value privacy. Relax outdoors on the concrete walkout patio, separated from neighbors by wooden privacy fence for your comfort, a great place to barbecue with friends. Schedule your exclusive home tour today before this one slips through your fingers!