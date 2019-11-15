585 McWilliams Rd #2305 Unit 2305

Amenities

3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in gated community! - Come see this spacious 3bd/2.5ba townhome is located in a highly sought after gated community. Live comfortably in three spacious bedrooms that offer plenty of room for studying, storage and sleep. Enjoy gatherings in the living/dining area while staying warm by the fireplace. Located only minutes from I-75, 285 and downtown Atlanta.



Washer & Dryer, Refrigerator, Microwave, & Stove included.



Contact us at (678)-705-7877 if you have any more questions!



Due to the recent developments of COVID-19 we have made VIRTUAL and SELF Showings an option for ALL of our properties.



