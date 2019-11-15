All apartments in Atlanta
585 McWilliams Rd #2305 Unit 2305
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:39 AM

585 McWilliams Rd #2305 Unit 2305

585 Mcwilliams Road · (678) 705-7877
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

585 Mcwilliams Road, Atlanta, GA 30315
Browns Mill Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 585 McWilliams Rd #2305 Unit 2305 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1742 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in gated community! - Come see this spacious 3bd/2.5ba townhome is located in a highly sought after gated community. Live comfortably in three spacious bedrooms that offer plenty of room for studying, storage and sleep. Enjoy gatherings in the living/dining area while staying warm by the fireplace. Located only minutes from I-75, 285 and downtown Atlanta.

Washer & Dryer, Refrigerator, Microwave, & Stove included.

Please visit our website to schedule a viewing: onesourceatlanta.com
Contact us at (678)-705-7877 if you have any more questions!

Due to the recent developments of COVID-19 we have made VIRTUAL and SELF Showings an option for ALL of our properties.

(RLNE5719563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 585 McWilliams Rd #2305 Unit 2305 have any available units?
585 McWilliams Rd #2305 Unit 2305 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 585 McWilliams Rd #2305 Unit 2305 have?
Some of 585 McWilliams Rd #2305 Unit 2305's amenities include in unit laundry, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 585 McWilliams Rd #2305 Unit 2305 currently offering any rent specials?
585 McWilliams Rd #2305 Unit 2305 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 585 McWilliams Rd #2305 Unit 2305 pet-friendly?
No, 585 McWilliams Rd #2305 Unit 2305 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 585 McWilliams Rd #2305 Unit 2305 offer parking?
No, 585 McWilliams Rd #2305 Unit 2305 does not offer parking.
Does 585 McWilliams Rd #2305 Unit 2305 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 585 McWilliams Rd #2305 Unit 2305 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 585 McWilliams Rd #2305 Unit 2305 have a pool?
No, 585 McWilliams Rd #2305 Unit 2305 does not have a pool.
Does 585 McWilliams Rd #2305 Unit 2305 have accessible units?
No, 585 McWilliams Rd #2305 Unit 2305 does not have accessible units.
Does 585 McWilliams Rd #2305 Unit 2305 have units with dishwashers?
No, 585 McWilliams Rd #2305 Unit 2305 does not have units with dishwashers.
