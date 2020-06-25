All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated November 23 2019 at 6:28 PM

574 East Avenue NE

574 East Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

574 East Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30312
Old Fourth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Intown living at its best. 1BR/1BA Carriage House located in the heart of Old 4th Ward. Walking distance to the Beltline and Ponce City Market. Only a few minutes to the interstate & Midtown! The spacious condo is located in the rear of the picturesque main residence on East Avenue. Located behind the GATED driveway, enjoy your personal 1 car garage, and separate rear entrance. Inside the unit, enjoy open-concept living, gas fireplace, galley kitchen, W/D in unit, large bedroom & master closet, with an extended rear deck off bedroom. Carpet installed last year!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 574 East Avenue NE have any available units?
574 East Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 574 East Avenue NE have?
Some of 574 East Avenue NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 574 East Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
574 East Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 574 East Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 574 East Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 574 East Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 574 East Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 574 East Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 574 East Avenue NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 574 East Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 574 East Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 574 East Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 574 East Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 574 East Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 574 East Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.

