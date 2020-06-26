All apartments in Atlanta
572 Hillside Drive NE
572 Hillside Drive NE

572 Hillside Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

572 Hillside Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30342
Chastain Park

Large ranch home with lots of glass windows overlooking private backyard. Home has an open floor plan. Bonus room has full bath and could be used as a fourth bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 572 Hillside Drive NE have any available units?
572 Hillside Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 572 Hillside Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
572 Hillside Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 572 Hillside Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 572 Hillside Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 572 Hillside Drive NE offer parking?
No, 572 Hillside Drive NE does not offer parking.
Does 572 Hillside Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 572 Hillside Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 572 Hillside Drive NE have a pool?
No, 572 Hillside Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 572 Hillside Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 572 Hillside Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 572 Hillside Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 572 Hillside Drive NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 572 Hillside Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 572 Hillside Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.
