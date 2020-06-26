Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 572 Hillside Drive NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
572 Hillside Drive NE
Last updated August 21 2019 at 4:36 PM
1 of 43
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
572 Hillside Drive NE
572 Hillside Drive Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
572 Hillside Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30342
Chastain Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Large ranch home with lots of glass windows overlooking private backyard. Home has an open floor plan. Bonus room has full bath and could be used as a fourth bedroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 572 Hillside Drive NE have any available units?
572 Hillside Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 572 Hillside Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
572 Hillside Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 572 Hillside Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 572 Hillside Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 572 Hillside Drive NE offer parking?
No, 572 Hillside Drive NE does not offer parking.
Does 572 Hillside Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 572 Hillside Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 572 Hillside Drive NE have a pool?
No, 572 Hillside Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 572 Hillside Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 572 Hillside Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 572 Hillside Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 572 Hillside Drive NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 572 Hillside Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 572 Hillside Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Monroe
222 Colonial Homes Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Residences at Chastain
4011 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30342
Seven Springs Apartments
100 Ridgebrook Way Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30345
1054 Ridge
1054 Ridge Avenue Southwest
Atlanta, GA 30315
Northside Plaza
440 Markham St SW
Atlanta, GA 30314
Capitol Gateway
89 Woodward Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Cortland at the Battery Atlanta
900 Battery Avenue SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
CoHo
177 N Colonial Homes Circle
Atlanta, GA 30309
Similar Pages
Atlanta 1 Bedrooms
Atlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Midtown
Old Fourth Ward
North Buckhead
Lindbergh Morosgo
Home Park
Grant Park
Virginia Highland
Morningside Lenox Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Morehouse College
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus