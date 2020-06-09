57 Northwood Avenue NE

Amenities
Absolutely stunning home updated to perfection in coveted Brookwood Hills! Light-filled, open living spaces include formal living room, dining room, study/office, screened sunroom & lg. family room w/fireplace. Sleek, white kitchen w/high-end Bosch appliances including 2 dishwashers. Master wing with his + her closets & luxurious bath, upstairs study, laundry & large secondary bedrooms. Finished, daylight terrace level w/media/living room & bed/bath leads to gorgeous brick terrace introducing a beautifully-landscaped backyard. Attached, double garage + security gate.