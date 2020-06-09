All apartments in Atlanta
57 Northwood Avenue NE
Last updated April 30 2019 at 5:43 AM

57 Northwood Avenue NE

57 Northwood Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

57 Northwood Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Brookwood Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Absolutely stunning home updated to perfection in coveted Brookwood Hills! Light-filled, open living spaces include formal living room, dining room, study/office, screened sunroom & lg. family room w/fireplace. Sleek, white kitchen w/high-end Bosch appliances including 2 dishwashers. Master wing with his + her closets & luxurious bath, upstairs study, laundry & large secondary bedrooms. Finished, daylight terrace level w/media/living room & bed/bath leads to gorgeous brick terrace introducing a beautifully-landscaped backyard. Attached, double garage + security gate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 Northwood Avenue NE have any available units?
57 Northwood Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 57 Northwood Avenue NE have?
Some of 57 Northwood Avenue NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 Northwood Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
57 Northwood Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Northwood Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 57 Northwood Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 57 Northwood Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 57 Northwood Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 57 Northwood Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 57 Northwood Avenue NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Northwood Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 57 Northwood Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 57 Northwood Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 57 Northwood Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Northwood Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 57 Northwood Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
