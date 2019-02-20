All apartments in Atlanta
564 Center Hill Avenue Northwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

564 Center Hill Avenue Northwest

564 Center Hill Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

564 Center Hill Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Center Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful, spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom town home in Atlanta, GA

SAPIR REALTY IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT TO LEASE THIS HOME. PLEASE BEWARE OF ANY SCAMS. DO NOT GIVE ANY INFORMATION OR MONEY UNTIL VERIFYING...

Housing Program Accepted
Phone: 678-487-7896 x 6

Disclosure: All information is believed to be accurate, but changes to the exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken, and prices and dates may change without notice. Sapir Realty does not lease homes through Craigslist or other classified advertising
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 564 Center Hill Avenue Northwest have any available units?
564 Center Hill Avenue Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 564 Center Hill Avenue Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
564 Center Hill Avenue Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 564 Center Hill Avenue Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 564 Center Hill Avenue Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 564 Center Hill Avenue Northwest offer parking?
No, 564 Center Hill Avenue Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 564 Center Hill Avenue Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 564 Center Hill Avenue Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 564 Center Hill Avenue Northwest have a pool?
No, 564 Center Hill Avenue Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 564 Center Hill Avenue Northwest have accessible units?
No, 564 Center Hill Avenue Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 564 Center Hill Avenue Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 564 Center Hill Avenue Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 564 Center Hill Avenue Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 564 Center Hill Avenue Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

