Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 563 SE Memorial Drive SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
563 SE Memorial Drive SE
Last updated January 18 2020 at 5:24 AM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
563 SE Memorial Drive SE
563 Memorial Dr SE
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Grant Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
563 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
Grant Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
elevator
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
Beautiful two bedroom condo unit in a great building located in the hot area of Grant Park! Fantastic skyline views! Must see! This unit will not last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 563 SE Memorial Drive SE have any available units?
563 SE Memorial Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 563 SE Memorial Drive SE have?
Some of 563 SE Memorial Drive SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 563 SE Memorial Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
563 SE Memorial Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 563 SE Memorial Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 563 SE Memorial Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 563 SE Memorial Drive SE offer parking?
No, 563 SE Memorial Drive SE does not offer parking.
Does 563 SE Memorial Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 563 SE Memorial Drive SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 563 SE Memorial Drive SE have a pool?
No, 563 SE Memorial Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 563 SE Memorial Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 563 SE Memorial Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 563 SE Memorial Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 563 SE Memorial Drive SE has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Stone Creek at Brookhaven
1590 Northeast Expy NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Alexan EAV
1205 Metropolitan Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
92 West Paces
92 W Paces Ferry Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Westside Townhomes
1514 Northwest Drive Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Circa and Ecco Apartments
501 Northridge Rd
Atlanta, GA 30350
Smith & Porter
210 Peters Street
Atlanta, GA 30313
Ashford at Springlake
6200 Bakers Ferry Rd
Atlanta, GA 30331
Madison Brookhaven
3078 Clairmont Rd
Atlanta, GA 30329
Similar Pages
Atlanta 1 Bedrooms
Atlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Midtown
Old Fourth Ward
North Buckhead
Lindbergh Morosgo
Home Park
Grant Park
Virginia Highland
Morningside Lenox Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Morehouse College
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus