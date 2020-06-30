All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:48 PM

561 Utoy Cir

561 Utoy Circle Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

561 Utoy Circle Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Ridgecrest Forest

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
CHARMING RANCH HOME IN ATLANTA CONVENIENT TO I-285 AND LOCAL PARKS! HOME FEATURES FAMILY ROOM, DINING AREA, KITCHEN WITH STAINED CABINETS, CARPET & HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATH, must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 561 Utoy Cir have any available units?
561 Utoy Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 561 Utoy Cir currently offering any rent specials?
561 Utoy Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 561 Utoy Cir pet-friendly?
No, 561 Utoy Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 561 Utoy Cir offer parking?
No, 561 Utoy Cir does not offer parking.
Does 561 Utoy Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 561 Utoy Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 561 Utoy Cir have a pool?
No, 561 Utoy Cir does not have a pool.
Does 561 Utoy Cir have accessible units?
No, 561 Utoy Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 561 Utoy Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 561 Utoy Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 561 Utoy Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 561 Utoy Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

