549 Blake Ave

Amenities

Great Location!! Spectacular upgrades & amenities. 4 bdrm ranch home in East Atlanta Village. Bright open living room and dining room, kitchen w/granite, SS appl, and skylights. Spacious bedrooms, wood floors throughout, modern kitchen leads to a relaxing sun room, a fully fenced shaded patio, and maintenance free kid & dog friendly pebble beach back yard. Drive under garage, off street parking 4 in front 1-2 in rear. State-of-art tech security system w/30 day DVR. Close to great schools, restaurants and major highways. Absolutely Must SEE!!