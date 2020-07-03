All apartments in Atlanta
549 Blake Ave

549 Blake Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

549 Blake Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
East Atlanta

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Location!! Spectacular upgrades & amenities. 4 bdrm ranch home in East Atlanta Village. Bright open living room and dining room, kitchen w/granite, SS appl, and skylights. Spacious bedrooms, wood floors throughout, modern kitchen leads to a relaxing sun room, a fully fenced shaded patio, and maintenance free kid & dog friendly pebble beach back yard. Drive under garage, off street parking 4 in front 1-2 in rear. State-of-art tech security system w/30 day DVR. Close to great schools, restaurants and major highways. Absolutely Must SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 549 Blake Ave have any available units?
549 Blake Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 549 Blake Ave have?
Some of 549 Blake Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 549 Blake Ave currently offering any rent specials?
549 Blake Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 549 Blake Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 549 Blake Ave is pet friendly.
Does 549 Blake Ave offer parking?
Yes, 549 Blake Ave offers parking.
Does 549 Blake Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 549 Blake Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 549 Blake Ave have a pool?
No, 549 Blake Ave does not have a pool.
Does 549 Blake Ave have accessible units?
No, 549 Blake Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 549 Blake Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 549 Blake Ave has units with dishwashers.

