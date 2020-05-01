538 Rankin Street NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

Gorgeous home in popular Old Fourth Ward! Perfect 4 both entertaining & luxurious family living. Open living room/den w/ fireplace. 12 person dining room. Gourmet kitchen w/ Thermador & Subzero appliances. 3 BR's upstairs including Master suite w/ sitting area, fireplace, walk-in closets -AND- gorgeous renovated master bath w/ freestanding tub & separate shower. 1BR downstairs. 2 office spaces (one closed, one open)! Hardwood floors throughout. Huge front porch & screened in porch in the back. Garage parking for 2 cars & access 2 world class workout equipment in garage