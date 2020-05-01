All apartments in Atlanta
538 Rankin Street NE
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:36 AM

538 Rankin Street NE

538 Rankin Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

538 Rankin Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308
Old Fourth Ward

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Gorgeous home in popular Old Fourth Ward! Perfect 4 both entertaining & luxurious family living. Open living room/den w/ fireplace. 12 person dining room. Gourmet kitchen w/ Thermador & Subzero appliances. 3 BR's upstairs including Master suite w/ sitting area, fireplace, walk-in closets -AND- gorgeous renovated master bath w/ freestanding tub & separate shower. 1BR downstairs. 2 office spaces (one closed, one open)! Hardwood floors throughout. Huge front porch & screened in porch in the back. Garage parking for 2 cars & access 2 world class workout equipment in garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 538 Rankin Street NE have any available units?
538 Rankin Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 538 Rankin Street NE have?
Some of 538 Rankin Street NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 538 Rankin Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
538 Rankin Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 538 Rankin Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 538 Rankin Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 538 Rankin Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 538 Rankin Street NE offers parking.
Does 538 Rankin Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 538 Rankin Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 538 Rankin Street NE have a pool?
No, 538 Rankin Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 538 Rankin Street NE have accessible units?
No, 538 Rankin Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 538 Rankin Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 538 Rankin Street NE has units with dishwashers.

