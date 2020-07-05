All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:02 PM

534 Springside Drive Southeast

534 Springside Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

534 Springside Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30354
Rosedale Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
refrigerator
Delightful 1 level cottage style home. So close to everything but your own farm like setting. 3 spacious bedrooms, hall bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 534 Springside Drive Southeast have any available units?
534 Springside Drive Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 534 Springside Drive Southeast have?
Some of 534 Springside Drive Southeast's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 534 Springside Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
534 Springside Drive Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 Springside Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 534 Springside Drive Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 534 Springside Drive Southeast offer parking?
No, 534 Springside Drive Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 534 Springside Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 534 Springside Drive Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 Springside Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 534 Springside Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 534 Springside Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 534 Springside Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 534 Springside Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 534 Springside Drive Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.

