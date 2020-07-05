Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 534 Springside Drive Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
534 Springside Drive Southeast
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:02 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
534 Springside Drive Southeast
534 Springside Drive Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
534 Springside Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30354
Rosedale Heights
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Delightful 1 level cottage style home. So close to everything but your own farm like setting. 3 spacious bedrooms, hall bath.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 534 Springside Drive Southeast have any available units?
534 Springside Drive Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 534 Springside Drive Southeast have?
Some of 534 Springside Drive Southeast's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 534 Springside Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
534 Springside Drive Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 Springside Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 534 Springside Drive Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 534 Springside Drive Southeast offer parking?
No, 534 Springside Drive Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 534 Springside Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 534 Springside Drive Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 Springside Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 534 Springside Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 534 Springside Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 534 Springside Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 534 Springside Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 534 Springside Drive Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Cities for Families 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sorelle
2399 Parkland Dr
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Atlantic Briarcliff Apartment Homes
1901 Briarcliff Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
1105 Town Brookhaven
1105 Town Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30319
Perimeter 31
31 Perimeter Ctr E
Atlanta, GA 30346
Northside Plaza
440 Markham St SW
Atlanta, GA 30314
Cottonwood Westside
691 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Collier Ridge
100 Noble Creek Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30327
Flats at Perimeter Place
60 Perimeter Place
Atlanta, GA 30346
Similar Pages
Atlanta 1 Bedrooms
Atlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Midtown
Old Fourth Ward
North Buckhead
Lindbergh Morosgo
Home Park
Grant Park
Virginia Highland
Morningside Lenox Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Morehouse College
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus