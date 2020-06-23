All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

531 Peachtree Rd

531 Peachtree Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

531 Peachtree Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305
Garden Hills

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Furnished rental on buckhead brookhaven line less than a mile to phipps and lenox malls great shopping and fine dining
Short walk to starbucks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 531 Peachtree Rd have any available units?
531 Peachtree Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 531 Peachtree Rd currently offering any rent specials?
531 Peachtree Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 531 Peachtree Rd pet-friendly?
No, 531 Peachtree Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 531 Peachtree Rd offer parking?
No, 531 Peachtree Rd does not offer parking.
Does 531 Peachtree Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 531 Peachtree Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 531 Peachtree Rd have a pool?
No, 531 Peachtree Rd does not have a pool.
Does 531 Peachtree Rd have accessible units?
No, 531 Peachtree Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 531 Peachtree Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 531 Peachtree Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 531 Peachtree Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 531 Peachtree Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
