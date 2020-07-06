All apartments in Atlanta
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

527 Constellation Overlook Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Mays

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
You'll love this gorgeous 3 BD/2.5 BA home! This beauty is located in a gated community including pool, playground, basketball & tennis courts & clubhouse! Gourmet eat-in Kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances. Great Room w/ decorative fireplace & Dining Room combo. Spacious Master. Master Bath features jetted garden tub, separate shower & walk in closet. 2 additional bedrooms & full bath on upper level. 2 car garage & rear patio great for grilling. Move in ready! Must have 600+ credit score & 2 year lease required. No Housing Choice Vouchers or Section 8. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 527 Constellation Overlook SW have any available units?
527 Constellation Overlook SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 527 Constellation Overlook SW have?
Some of 527 Constellation Overlook SW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 527 Constellation Overlook SW currently offering any rent specials?
527 Constellation Overlook SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527 Constellation Overlook SW pet-friendly?
No, 527 Constellation Overlook SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 527 Constellation Overlook SW offer parking?
Yes, 527 Constellation Overlook SW offers parking.
Does 527 Constellation Overlook SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 527 Constellation Overlook SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 527 Constellation Overlook SW have a pool?
Yes, 527 Constellation Overlook SW has a pool.
Does 527 Constellation Overlook SW have accessible units?
No, 527 Constellation Overlook SW does not have accessible units.
Does 527 Constellation Overlook SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 527 Constellation Overlook SW has units with dishwashers.

