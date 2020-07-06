527 Constellation Overlook SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

You'll love this gorgeous 3 BD/2.5 BA home! This beauty is located in a gated community including pool, playground, basketball & tennis courts & clubhouse! Gourmet eat-in Kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances. Great Room w/ decorative fireplace & Dining Room combo. Spacious Master. Master Bath features jetted garden tub, separate shower & walk in closet. 2 additional bedrooms & full bath on upper level. 2 car garage & rear patio great for grilling. Move in ready! Must have 600+ credit score & 2 year lease required. No Housing Choice Vouchers or Section 8. No pets.