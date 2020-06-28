518 Erin Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beltline! Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath in Historic Capitol View Manor with Modern Interior Updates Throughout. New Roof, Windows, Siding, Furnace, Plumbing, Flooring, Landscaping and Updated Electrical. Open Floorplan with Fireplace in Living, Separate Dining Area, Well Equipped Kitchen with Large Island and Breakfast Bar, New Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Counters, and Beautiful Hardwood Floors. Double Doors Open to Spacious Deck and Large Fenced Private Backyard. Laundry Area. Off-Street Parking. One Block to Beltline Access and Close to Pittsburgh Yards