514 Constellation Overlook SW

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

BOM- You'll love this gorgeous total electric 3 BD/2.5 BA home! Gated community with pool, playground, basketball & tennis courts & clubhouse! Hardwood on lower level. Gourmet eat-in Kitchen w/ black appliances. Great Room w/ decorative fireplace. Separate dining room. Spacious Master w/ walk in closet. Master Bath features jetted garden tub, separate shower. 2 additional bedrooms & full bath on upper level. 2 car garage & rear patio great for grilling. Move in ready! Must have 600+ credit score & 2 year lease required. No Housing Choice Vouchers or Section 8. No pets.