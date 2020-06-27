51 Standish Avenue NW

Amenities
Beautifully renovated Dutch Colonial home in Brookwood. This stunning home features oversized windows, 10 foot ceilings, newly refinished hardwoods & charming built-ins. Kitchen w/ Carrara countertops, stainless appliances & slate floors. French doors line back of home providing views of landscaped backyard. Oversized master w/large walk-in closet plus 2 secondary closets. Stunning master bath w/polished nickel fixtures, limestone floors & Carrara his & her vanities. Completely rewired & new plumbing. Walk to Beltline, restaurants & shopping. Easy access to 75/85 & 400.