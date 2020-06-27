All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 51 Standish Avenue NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
51 Standish Avenue NW
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:27 AM

51 Standish Avenue NW

51 Standish Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Brookwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

51 Standish Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30309
Brookwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully renovated Dutch Colonial home in Brookwood. This stunning home features oversized windows, 10 foot ceilings, newly refinished hardwoods & charming built-ins. Kitchen w/ Carrara countertops, stainless appliances & slate floors. French doors line back of home providing views of landscaped backyard. Oversized master w/large walk-in closet plus 2 secondary closets. Stunning master bath w/polished nickel fixtures, limestone floors & Carrara his & her vanities. Completely rewired & new plumbing. Walk to Beltline, restaurants & shopping. Easy access to 75/85 & 400.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Standish Avenue NW have any available units?
51 Standish Avenue NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 51 Standish Avenue NW have?
Some of 51 Standish Avenue NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Standish Avenue NW currently offering any rent specials?
51 Standish Avenue NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Standish Avenue NW pet-friendly?
No, 51 Standish Avenue NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 51 Standish Avenue NW offer parking?
No, 51 Standish Avenue NW does not offer parking.
Does 51 Standish Avenue NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 51 Standish Avenue NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Standish Avenue NW have a pool?
No, 51 Standish Avenue NW does not have a pool.
Does 51 Standish Avenue NW have accessible units?
No, 51 Standish Avenue NW does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Standish Avenue NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 51 Standish Avenue NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Dairies
777 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30316
Fairway Court
1247 Joseph E Boone Blvd NW
Atlanta, GA 30314
Ansley Forest
1659 Monroe Dr. NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Madison Druid Hills
2696 N Druid Hills Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
32 Hundred Lenox
3200 Lenox Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Generation Atlanta
369 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30313
The Vic at Buckhead
3518 Roswell Road Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305
Centennial Place
526 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30313

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus