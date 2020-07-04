51 Standish

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautifully renovated Dutch Colonial home in Brookwood. This stunning home features oversized windows, 10 foot ceilings, newly refinished hardwoods & charming built-ins. Kitchen w/ Carrara countertops, stainless appliances & slate floors. French doors line back of home providing views of landscaped backyard. Oversized master w/large walk-in closet plus 2 secondary closets. Stunning master bath w/polished nickel fixtures, limestone floors & Carrara his & her vanities. Completely rewired & new plumbing. Walk to Beltline, restaurants & shopping. Easy access to 75/85 & 400.