51 Standish

51 Standish Ave NW · No Longer Available
Location

51 Standish Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30309
Brookwood

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully renovated Dutch Colonial home in Brookwood. This stunning home features oversized windows, 10 foot ceilings, newly refinished hardwoods & charming built-ins. Kitchen w/ Carrara countertops, stainless appliances & slate floors. French doors line back of home providing views of landscaped backyard. Oversized master w/large walk-in closet plus 2 secondary closets. Stunning master bath w/polished nickel fixtures, limestone floors & Carrara his & her vanities. Completely rewired & new plumbing. Walk to Beltline, restaurants & shopping. Easy access to 75/85 & 400.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Standish have any available units?
51 Standish doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 51 Standish have?
Some of 51 Standish's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Standish currently offering any rent specials?
51 Standish is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Standish pet-friendly?
No, 51 Standish is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 51 Standish offer parking?
Yes, 51 Standish offers parking.
Does 51 Standish have units with washers and dryers?
No, 51 Standish does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Standish have a pool?
No, 51 Standish does not have a pool.
Does 51 Standish have accessible units?
No, 51 Standish does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Standish have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 51 Standish has units with dishwashers.

