Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
51 Springside Drive SE
Last updated January 9 2020 at 5:33 AM

51 Springside Drive SE

51 Springside Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

51 Springside Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30354
Glenrose Heights

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Atlanta, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to the interstate and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**Tenant is responsible for all utilities**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Springside Drive SE have any available units?
51 Springside Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 51 Springside Drive SE have?
Some of 51 Springside Drive SE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Springside Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
51 Springside Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Springside Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 51 Springside Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 51 Springside Drive SE offer parking?
No, 51 Springside Drive SE does not offer parking.
Does 51 Springside Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 51 Springside Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Springside Drive SE have a pool?
No, 51 Springside Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 51 Springside Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 51 Springside Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Springside Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 51 Springside Drive SE has units with dishwashers.

