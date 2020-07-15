503 Midtown Pl

Amenities
Incredible Midtown Location! 3BR/2BA Split-Level Townhome w/Perfect Roommate Flrpln on Lrg, Private, Detached Corner Lot. Foyer, Living Rm w/Fireplace opens to Private Deck. Separate Dining Rm Opens to 2nd Multi-Level Deck & Garden Area - Perfect for Entertaining. Light & Bright Kitchen w/Granite Countertops. Upper Level hosts Master BR w/Full Attached BA & 2nd BR. Terrace Level w/Giant 3rd BR & 2nd Full Bath Opens to Patio. Private Driveway. 1 Block from Atlanta Beltline, Piedmont Park, Restaurants, Movie Theater, & Shopping.