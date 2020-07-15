All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 18 2020 at 2:58 AM

503 Midtown Pl

503 Midtown Place Northeast · (404) 231-1113
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

503 Midtown Place Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308
Midtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
media room
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
media room
Incredible Midtown Location! 3BR/2BA Split-Level Townhome w/Perfect Roommate Flrpln on Lrg, Private, Detached Corner Lot. Foyer, Living Rm w/Fireplace opens to Private Deck. Separate Dining Rm Opens to 2nd Multi-Level Deck & Garden Area - Perfect for Entertaining. Light & Bright Kitchen w/Granite Countertops. Upper Level hosts Master BR w/Full Attached BA & 2nd BR. Terrace Level w/Giant 3rd BR & 2nd Full Bath Opens to Patio. Private Driveway. 1 Block from Atlanta Beltline, Piedmont Park, Restaurants, Movie Theater, & Shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 Midtown Pl have any available units?
503 Midtown Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 503 Midtown Pl have?
Some of 503 Midtown Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 Midtown Pl currently offering any rent specials?
503 Midtown Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 Midtown Pl pet-friendly?
No, 503 Midtown Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 503 Midtown Pl offer parking?
No, 503 Midtown Pl does not offer parking.
Does 503 Midtown Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 Midtown Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 Midtown Pl have a pool?
No, 503 Midtown Pl does not have a pool.
Does 503 Midtown Pl have accessible units?
No, 503 Midtown Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 503 Midtown Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 503 Midtown Pl has units with dishwashers.
