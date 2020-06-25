502 Cedar Chase Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill

Spacious & renovated 2 Bedroom / 2.5 bath townhome in awesome neighborhood, close to everything. Home features sep liv rm w/fireplace & vaulted ceilings, sep din rm, eat-in kitchen w/stainless appliances & granite counters. Half bath & full size laundry on main level. Master suite w/private bath to include dbl vanity, lg shower & his/hers closets. Additional bedroom & bath on upper level. Pool in community, 2 assigned parking spaces, storage, rear courtyard for entertaining & grilling. Hardwood & tiled floors. Awesome nature trail behind property. This is a must see!