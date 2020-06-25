All apartments in Atlanta
502 Cedar Chase Cir
Last updated April 20 2019 at 5:43 AM

502 Cedar Chase Cir

502 Cedar Chase Circle Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

502 Cedar Chase Circle Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Martin Manor

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Spacious & renovated 2 Bedroom / 2.5 bath townhome in awesome neighborhood, close to everything. Home features sep liv rm w/fireplace & vaulted ceilings, sep din rm, eat-in kitchen w/stainless appliances & granite counters. Half bath & full size laundry on main level. Master suite w/private bath to include dbl vanity, lg shower & his/hers closets. Additional bedroom & bath on upper level. Pool in community, 2 assigned parking spaces, storage, rear courtyard for entertaining & grilling. Hardwood & tiled floors. Awesome nature trail behind property. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 Cedar Chase Cir have any available units?
502 Cedar Chase Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 502 Cedar Chase Cir have?
Some of 502 Cedar Chase Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 Cedar Chase Cir currently offering any rent specials?
502 Cedar Chase Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Cedar Chase Cir pet-friendly?
No, 502 Cedar Chase Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 502 Cedar Chase Cir offer parking?
Yes, 502 Cedar Chase Cir offers parking.
Does 502 Cedar Chase Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 Cedar Chase Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Cedar Chase Cir have a pool?
Yes, 502 Cedar Chase Cir has a pool.
Does 502 Cedar Chase Cir have accessible units?
No, 502 Cedar Chase Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Cedar Chase Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 502 Cedar Chase Cir has units with dishwashers.
