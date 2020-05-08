All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 501 University Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
501 University Ave
Last updated December 13 2019 at 7:58 AM

501 University Ave

501 University Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

501 University Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30310
Pittsburgh

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 University Ave have any available units?
501 University Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 University Ave have?
Some of 501 University Ave's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 University Ave currently offering any rent specials?
501 University Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 University Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 University Ave is pet friendly.
Does 501 University Ave offer parking?
No, 501 University Ave does not offer parking.
Does 501 University Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 University Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 University Ave have a pool?
No, 501 University Ave does not have a pool.
Does 501 University Ave have accessible units?
No, 501 University Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 501 University Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 University Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Life at Marketplace
3390 Fairburn Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Fairway Court
1247 Joseph E Boone Blvd NW
Atlanta, GA 30314
Sierra Terrace
3547 Buford Hwy NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Biltmore at Midtown
855 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30308
17th Street Lofts
232 19th Street #7306
Atlanta, GA 30363
Entra West End
451 Lee Street Southwest
Atlanta, GA 30310
The Ashley
530 E Paces Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
The Ashford
1938 Johnson Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus