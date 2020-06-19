All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 13 2020 at 2:11 AM

50 Macon Place SE

50 Macon Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

50 Macon Place Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30354
Glenrose Heights

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**AVAILABLE NOW** 1 MONTH FREE W/13 MONTH LEASE** Highly sought after location in Atlanta Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to the interstate and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**Tenant is responsible for all utilities**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Macon Place SE have any available units?
50 Macon Place SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 Macon Place SE have?
Some of 50 Macon Place SE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Macon Place SE currently offering any rent specials?
50 Macon Place SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Macon Place SE pet-friendly?
No, 50 Macon Place SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 50 Macon Place SE offer parking?
No, 50 Macon Place SE does not offer parking.
Does 50 Macon Place SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Macon Place SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Macon Place SE have a pool?
No, 50 Macon Place SE does not have a pool.
Does 50 Macon Place SE have accessible units?
No, 50 Macon Place SE does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Macon Place SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 Macon Place SE has units with dishwashers.

