All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 496 Holderness Street Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
496 Holderness Street Southwest
Last updated July 11 2020 at 8:45 PM

496 Holderness Street Southwest

496 Holderness Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
West End
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

496 Holderness Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
West End

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
1-Bedroom apartment on a great street! Bright end unit with lots of natural light. Hardwood floors, good sized rooms, Secure card reader access on exterior doors and laundry room on site. $60 application fee, 12-month lease, security deposit equal to one month rent. Sorry, no section 8.

Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $750

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 496 Holderness Street Southwest have any available units?
496 Holderness Street Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 496 Holderness Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
496 Holderness Street Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 496 Holderness Street Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 496 Holderness Street Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 496 Holderness Street Southwest offer parking?
No, 496 Holderness Street Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 496 Holderness Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 496 Holderness Street Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 496 Holderness Street Southwest have a pool?
No, 496 Holderness Street Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 496 Holderness Street Southwest have accessible units?
No, 496 Holderness Street Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 496 Holderness Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 496 Holderness Street Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 496 Holderness Street Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 496 Holderness Street Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savannah Midtown
215 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
1209 Memorial Drive
1209 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30316
The Heights At Chamblee
3028 Chamblee Tucker Rd
Atlanta, GA 30341
The Leonard & The George
275 Memorial Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Radius Cheshire Bridge
2124 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Pointe at Lindbergh
485 Lindbergh Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Millworks
1888 Emery St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Generation Atlanta
369 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30313

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus