496 Holderness Street Southwest

1-Bedroom apartment on a great street! Bright end unit with lots of natural light. Hardwood floors, good sized rooms, Secure card reader access on exterior doors and laundry room on site. $60 application fee, 12-month lease, security deposit equal to one month rent. Sorry, no section 8.



Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $750



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.