All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 49 NE Leslie St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
49 NE Leslie St
Last updated November 29 2019 at 11:49 AM

49 NE Leslie St

49 Leslie St NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Edgewood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

49 Leslie St NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
Edgewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Location, Location, Location! Renovated Bungalow/Ranch in Edgewood! Hardwoods throughout, fresh paint, sunroom & separate dining room. Large kitchen w/ granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, peninsula, breakfast bar, stained cabinets, gas range/oven and built-in microwave. Large Master addition w/ walk-in closet. Gorgeous master bath w/ tile floor, separate tiled shower, deep jetted tub, granite countertops and double vanity. Private fenced backyard w/ covered porch. Close to I-20, Shops, Restaurants, Little 5 Points & Downtown Atlanta.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 NE Leslie St have any available units?
49 NE Leslie St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 49 NE Leslie St have?
Some of 49 NE Leslie St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 NE Leslie St currently offering any rent specials?
49 NE Leslie St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 NE Leslie St pet-friendly?
No, 49 NE Leslie St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 49 NE Leslie St offer parking?
Yes, 49 NE Leslie St offers parking.
Does 49 NE Leslie St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49 NE Leslie St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 NE Leslie St have a pool?
No, 49 NE Leslie St does not have a pool.
Does 49 NE Leslie St have accessible units?
No, 49 NE Leslie St does not have accessible units.
Does 49 NE Leslie St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 49 NE Leslie St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1209 Memorial Drive
1209 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30316
1105 Town Brookhaven
1105 Town Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30319
Century Skyline
396 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
The Point at Westside
370 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Aster Buckhead
2900 Pharr Court South NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Sterling Collier Hills
1760 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Azure on the Park
1020 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Vinings Palisades Apartments
4545 River Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus