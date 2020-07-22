49 Leslie Street NE

Amenities
Location, Location, Location! Renovated Bungalow/Ranch in Edgewood! Hardwoods throughout, fresh paint, sunroom & separate dining room. Large kitchen w/ granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, peninsula, breakfast bar, stained cabinets, gas range/oven and built-in microwave. Large Master addition w/ walk-in closet. Gorgeous master bath w/ tile floor, separate tiled shower, deep jetted tub, granite countertops and double vanity. Private fenced backyard w/ covered porch. Close to I-20, Shops, Restaurants, Little 5 Points & Downtown Atlanta.