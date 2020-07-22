All apartments in Atlanta
49 Leslie Street NE
49 Leslie Street NE

49 Leslie Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

49 Leslie Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Edgewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Location, Location, Location! Renovated Bungalow/Ranch in Edgewood! Hardwoods throughout, fresh paint, sunroom & separate dining room. Large kitchen w/ granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, peninsula, breakfast bar, stained cabinets, gas range/oven and built-in microwave. Large Master addition w/ walk-in closet. Gorgeous master bath w/ tile floor, separate tiled shower, deep jetted tub, granite countertops and double vanity. Private fenced backyard w/ covered porch. Close to I-20, Shops, Restaurants, Little 5 Points & Downtown Atlanta.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 Leslie Street NE have any available units?
49 Leslie Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 49 Leslie Street NE have?
Some of 49 Leslie Street NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 Leslie Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
49 Leslie Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Leslie Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 49 Leslie Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 49 Leslie Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 49 Leslie Street NE offers parking.
Does 49 Leslie Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49 Leslie Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Leslie Street NE have a pool?
No, 49 Leslie Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 49 Leslie Street NE have accessible units?
No, 49 Leslie Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 49 Leslie Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 49 Leslie Street NE has units with dishwashers.
